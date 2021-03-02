BenQ X1300i projector works with PS5 and Xbox Series X

There’s an LED gaming projector out in the world now called the BenQ X1300i, and it’s made for all SORTS of devices. The BenQ X1300i has a whole bunch of ports, including X1 HDMI2.0b, HDCP2.2, another X1 HDMI2.0b, HDCP2.2 (with support for Audio Return), X1 (5V/2.5A Power, Service) USB Type-A, one RS232 (DB-9pin), a pair of audio-out ports, and a “hidden space for Android TV dongle.” This is just about the most intense “gaming projector” ever made.

The BenQ X1300i has the ability to support your next-generation gaming console – that means Xbox Series X and/or PlayStation 5. You’ll be rolling with HDR10, HLG (HDR), and a vast array of picture and game modes. Picture modes include Bright / Living Room / Game / Sports / Cinema / (3D) / (HDR10) / (HDR Game) / (HLG), and a User-set mode. Game modes include RPG, SPG, and FPS optimizations.

This machine has 480i, 480p, 576i, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p HDTV compatibility and both LumiExpert and GameMaestro features. GameMaestro present audio-visual game modes allow the user to roll with 8.3ms@120Hz low latency projection – perfect for your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

You’ll be working with 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution with resolution support from VGA (640 x 480) to 4K UHD (3840 x 2160). This projector has a throw ratio between 1.3~1.56 and 100″ @ 2.87m (100″ @ 9.4ft). Clear image size (diagonal) sits at between 60″~150″, and image size range is 30″~300″.

This projector works with 1x Audio out (S/PDIF) (Support 2 / 5.1-channel audio), and 1x Audio out (3.5mm Mini Jack). You’ll also find two IR Receivers – TWO of them – one on the front and one on the back, so you can control this machine with infrared-compatible controllers aplenty. There’s also a single Kensington Lock if you plan on placing this machine somewhere where someone might want to lift it and run.

The BenQ X1300i’s “hidden space for Android TV dongle” includes 1x micro USB cable (5V/1.5A power) and 1x HDMI 2.0b (HDCP2.2). You’ll be able to make use of this space with the projector’s included QS01 Android TV dongle.

Other bits and pieces included with this projector include a Bluetooth remote control (with battery), a single power cord, quick start guide, and a warranty card (by region). Compatible with this system but optional (need to be purchased separately) are 3D glasses(!) and magnetic-adjustment feet.

This projector is available in stores right this minute for a price at around $1299 USD. You’ll find it at Best Buy online (and quite possibly in-store), at Staples, through Projector People dot com, and at B&H Photo.