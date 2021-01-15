Belkin Soundform earbuds and Boostcharge mobile power accessories revealed

Belkin has unveiled new accessories in the audio and charging segments, including its Soundform Audio and Boostcharge mobile power accessories. The earbuds add new device location features that leverage Apple’s Find My network, and the charger adds to the line of MagSafe compatible products. The first product is the Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds.

The earbuds deliver an enhanced listening experience with custom-built drivers and enough battery life for eight hours of continuous listening. Freedom True Wireless Earbuds also support environmental noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging with an additional 20 hours of charge.

True Wireless Earbuds have integrated finding capabilities using the Apple Find My network. Leveraging the Find My network allows owners to find their earbuds if they’re lost or stolen. Belkin promises custom drivers that deliver powerful bass and clarity. The earbuds use the Qualcomm QCC3046 Bluetooth SoC and Belkin’s clear call technology.

The earbuds can charge via any Qi wireless charger or a USB-C port with 15 minutes of charge time in the case providing two hours of playback. They’re also IPX5 rated for sweat and splash resistance. The earbuds will launch in March or April 2021, and pricing is unannounced at this time.

The Boostcharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe is designed with powerful integrated magnets compatible with the Apple MagSafe charging system. The charging stand allows users to place the iPhone 12 on the stand for secure and aligned connection in portrait or landscape modes.

It charges at up to 15W and supports the entire iPhone 12 family. The charging stand base is also designed to charge AirPods Pro and AirPods second-generation with Wireless Charging Case. Boostcharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe will launch in March/April 2021 for $99.99.