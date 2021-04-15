Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge packs big sound into a thin speaker

Bang & Olufsen has been making high-end audio gear and other products for several years. The company has announced its latest product, the Beosound Emerge, designed by Benjamin Hubert of Design Agency LAYER. Emerge is a home speaker that has a very slim silhouette while being able to deliver powerful sound suited to any space. Beosound Emerge aims to be a balance of beauty suited to an interior object combined with the performance of a speaker built for longevity.

The Emerge speaker’s design goal was to create the slimmest speaker possible that was still able to deliver full-range, ultra-wide sound using a revolutionary driver configuration. The speaker promises impressive sound no matter where it’s placed in the home. Beosound Emerge’s design was inspired by the compact form factor of a book.

It has a slim, sculptural structure meant to sit anywhere in the home while being small enough to be tucked away out of sight and attractive enough to be left out in the open for all to see. The speaker was designed using tactile and warm materials that were inspired by residential interiors. Beosound Emerge Gold Tone has an oak wood cover wrapping around a woven Kvadrat textile on its spine.

It features pearl-blasted aluminum anodized in gold. The side panels are made from polymer in a heavy vertical corrugated pattern to accentuate the speaker’s slim lines. The speaker interface is on top of the device, with buttons activated through soft touch. Controls allow users to pause music, change track, and access their favorite radio stations or playlists. Volume adjustment is performed using a circular motion to adjust up or down.

Inside the speaker is a 37mm midrange mounted at an angle to maintain the narrow design combined with a 14mm soft dome tweeter. Emerge also has a 100mm side-firing woofer. Bang & Olufsen says frequency range is improved using a built-in active room compensation technology designed to provide a flawless listening experience in any environment. Beosound Emerge Gold Tone starts at €749, and Black Anthracite starts at €599. Both colors be available in Europe starting today and available globally this fall. Pricing for other areas is unannounced at this time.