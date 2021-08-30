Audi e-tron GT car cover protects your EV without skimping on style

German automaker Audi has something unique for your e-tron GT EV. It is offering an optional car cover inspired by the groovy camouflage of the e-tron GT concept car. What this means is added indoor protection against dust and dirt while giving your e-tron GT a dose of style while sitting in your garage. If you ask us, this unique car cover is worth the $785 that Audi is asking to protect your six-figure, high-performance electric vehicle.

According to Audi, the car cover is ideal for indoor use. The material is anti-static and breathable to protect your e-tron GT while preserving the shiny bits underneath. In addition, the car cover features piping to fit the car precisely. Awesome, right? When on, it’s easy to mistake the car cover for the actual finish of the vehicle.

Audi’s futuristic car cover matches the 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The MSRP is at $785 and is available online or at your favorite Audi dealerships. If memory serves us right, this is among the most innovative and unique car covers we’ve seen in a while, and it should come standard to any production car, much less a six-figure electric vehicle.

Although riding on similar underpinnings and hardware as the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT is more of a grand tourer, but it’s not slow by any means. The base version has two electric motors and a 93 kWh battery pack, churning out up to 522 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. In this configuration, the e-tron GT can scoot to 60 mph in 3.9-seconds and has a top speed of 152 mph.

However, the RS e-tron GT is perfect if you plan on spending upwards of $165,000. The RS e-tron GT happens to be the most potent and fastest Audi vehicle to wear the RS badge. It also has two electric motors churning out up to 637 horsepower in over-boost mode, enough to breach 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.1-seconds. In addition, the top speed is 155 mph.

Admittedly, the Audi e-tron GT’s EPA-estimated range of 232 to 238 miles may be a slight concern, especially compared to the Tesla Model S Long Range’s EPA-estimated 396 miles of range. But with an 800-volt electrical architecture that accepts up to 270 kW of DC fast-charging, you can recharge the batteries from zero to 80-percent in under 25 minutes.

And with Audi’s innovative car cover, your e-tron GT will always look its best even while in storage.