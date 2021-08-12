At long last, Spelunky 1 and 2 get a Switch release date

We’ve known for a while now that Spelunky and its sequel, the aptly named Spelunky 2, were on the way to Switch, but with no specific release date confirmed. That all changed today when Spelunky developer Derek Yu announced that both games are landing on Switch later this month. In just a few short weeks, you’ll be able to play both indie gems on the go.

It’s a little interesting that the release date announcements for Spelunky and Spelunky 2 weren’t included in yesterday’s Indie World Showcase, as their inclusion would have made a show that was already surprisingly great even better. In any case, Spelunky developer Derek Yu announced on Twitter today that both games will be landing on Switch on August 26th.

🔥👀

The light of your torch illuminates the glint of a gold idol… #Spelunky and #Spelunky2 are both coming to #NintendoSwitch on August 26, in North America, Europe, and Australia! Other regions will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/fClL27JfHO — Spelunky World (@spelunkyworld) August 12, 2021

Both games will be available in North America, Europe, and Australia on that day, with more regions coming in the future. Listings for both games are live on the eShop at the moment, and they show that the original Spelunky will cost $9.99, while Spelunky 2 – which initially launched on PS4 and PC last year – will cost $19.99.

If you haven’t played Spelunky before, these Switch releases will be an excellent opportunity to try them out. Both games offer procedurally generated caves and dungeons for players to explore, collecting loot as they try to survive the perils found within. Their roguelike elements make them particularly good pick-up-and-play games, and the Switch is the perfect platform for those given its hybrid design.

Today’s announcement is just the tip of the iceberg for Switch indie gaming news. Yesterday, during an Indie World Showcase, we saw a number of games get surprise releases on the Switch, including the highly-anticipated Axiom Verge 2. We also learned that Loop Hero will be heading to Switch later this year, so Switch owners have a lot of solid indie games heading their way.