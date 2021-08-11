Axiom Verge 2 just got a release date surprise none of us saw coming

We were hoping for some big announcements during today’s Indie World Showcase, and that’s precisely what we got. Smack in the middle of the presentation, when no one was expecting it, Nintendo revealed the release date for Axiom Verge 2. The game, which is highly anticipated among Metroidvania fans, was first revealed during an Indie World Showcase back in 2019, so it seems only appropriate that its release date would be revealed during one as well.

Even more surprising is that the release date for Axiom Verge 2 is today. According to a tweet from the game’s developer, Tom Happ, it’s not just launching on Nintendo Switch today either, but also on PlayStation 4 and PC. The game will be launching on Xbox and PlayStation 5 at a later date.

Surprise! Axiom Verge 2 drops later TODAY on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Epic Games Store! — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) August 11, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Happ revealed that the game should be live on the Switch eShop and the PlayStation Store around 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT, while it will launch on the Epic Games Store around 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT. On PC, Axiom Verge 2 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, with the developers also revealing today that this is a 12-month exclusivity window for EGS.

In any case, this is definitely an exciting day if you’ve been looking forward to Axiom Verge 2. In the lead-up to this announcement, there was no indication that the game was targeting an early August release, as Happ had previously only confirmed a Q3 2021 release. So to have it get a surprise release announcement during today’s event certainly made this an Indie World Showcase worth remembering.

Axiom Verge 2 will run $19.99, which is the same price as the game that preceded it. The original is held up as one of the better Metroidvania titles around, so here’s hoping that its sequel can impress fans of the genre as well.