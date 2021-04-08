ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a $600 multi-use sweet spot

This week the folks at ASUS revealed the VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) with a price of approximately $600 USD. There’ll be more than one configuration available, but that’s the base price. This machine has a 14-inch FHD display with top-notch touchscreen tech and a stylus with a body that can flip from laptop to tablet. It runs Windows and AMD Ryzen 5 (or 7) mobile processors.

Why would I want this?

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (for the year 2021) is a sharp-looking laptop that’s designed to be better than basic but not quite a workhorse. This isn’t the sort of device you buy to edit and process video projects – and it’s far more capable than your average Chromebook.

This machine has a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio with 178-degree wide-view field of vision. ASUS suggests that it has a “Frameless NanoEdge display”, but goes on to note that it has an 82% screen-to-body ratio. This isn’t bad – it just means it’s not ONLY screen, it has nearly-bare-minimum amount of bezel around its panel.

You may want this device to watch movies and stream games, as it works Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It can flip up and around to “tent” mode so you don’t need to worry about accidentally pressing a button on the keyboard while you’re connecting with a gaming controller (sold separately) and streaming with one of a variety of game streaming services.

This device works with fast charging tech that allows it to charge from zero to 60% in approximately 49 minutes. It does not appear to charge with USB-C, which is a bummer, but it DOES have more ports than you might expect in a notebook at this price.

Connectivity with this device includes one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, a single USB 2.0 port, one full-sized HDMI port, an audio combo jack (headphones, mic), and a DC-in for power. The laptop also has a Kensington lock hole and a MicroSD card reader.

What are my options?

Several versions of this device will be available. Two processor options include an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. Memory options include 8GB or 16GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM. Three storage options will be available, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB PCIe SSD.

All versions have the same 14-inch display and dual-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0. The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) will be available soon (if not immediately, once you read this article), in online stores like Walmart, Amazon, ASUS, and Newegg. The starting price for the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) is approximately $600 USD.