ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ made for PS5, Xbox Series X while keyboard and mouse go wireless

Today the ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) crew showed off a collection of new computers and accessories. In addition to some fantastical laptops running the newest in new graphics processors, they delivered a new mechanical RGB gaming keyboard, a 19,000 dpi wireless gaming mouse, and a 32-inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, all under the ROG brand name.

The ROG Gladius III Wireless is a multi-mode gaming mouse. This 19,000 dpi mouse has the ability to connect to your computer with Bluetooth, with 2.4GHz RF, or with a USB cord. This mouse has replaceable switches (to prolong the life of the mouse), with Push-Fit Switch Socket II action. This system supports both traditional 3-pin mechanical and 5-pin Omron optical micro switches.

There’ll be a tri-mode version of this mouse available first, then a more standard wired-only version in the future. The ROG Gladius III Wireless mouse has a release date range inside the second quarter of the year 2021 inside North America. Pricing has not yet been shared for this mouse.

The ROG Glaymore II is the company’s first RGB gaming keyboard to work with ROG RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches. The design of these switches work with a “hollow-square stem design” with embedded LEDs that deliver “all-around per-key lighting.” This keyboard will also be available with ROG RX Red Switches.

The Claymore II can connect to your PC with USB-C or with 2.4GHz RF wireless tech. The device has a rechargeable 4000 mAh battery inside with “up to 40 hours of use on a single charge”. This device works with a magnetic wrist rest and detachable numpad. The numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard – surprisingly desirable!

ASUS claims that the ROG Swift PG32UQ is the world’s first 32-inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. This monitor works with two HDMI 2.1 ports with support for up to 4K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate on “the latest gaming consoles.” This device also supports 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms moving picture response time (MPRT) for supported devices.

The ROG Swift PG32UQ works with DisplayHDR 600 compliance, Delta E<2 color accuracy, 60% sRGB, and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut support. This monitor also works with Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech “for transporting ultra-high definition video streams across a single interface at high speed with no perceptible loss of visual quality.” With DSC, this monitor is able to support up to 4K resolution 144Hz refresh rate visuals “via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection.”

The ROG Glaymore II will be released starting in Q2 2021, starting in North America. Pricing has not yet been shared for this device. The ROG Swift PG32UQ will also be made available starting in Q2, 2021 in North America, and pricing will be shared soon.