ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 ready to roll for 2021

This week ASUS launched a new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5400), ready to roll with the newest version of Chrome OS and up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. This device has up to Intel Irix Xe graphics and a proven set of heavy duty chassis. This machine works with US MIL-STD 810H standards so it’s ready for basic bumps and drops.

This notebook comes with its own USI stylus that slots into the chassis. Once docked, the stylus automatically charges, and charges quickly. Per ASUS, the stylus can charge for up to 45 minutes of use after 15 seconds of docking.

This Chromebook has a 14-inch LED backlit FHD touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Storage options include 128, 256, and 512GB PCIe M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Memory options include 8 and 16GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4x RAM.

Around the sides you’ll find a microSD card reader, a single audio combo jack, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 Type-C ports. Connectivity includes dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. This machine works with Google Titan C Security Chip for login and privacy, and youll get the latest version of Chrome OS inside.

One of the most enticing bits about this machine is the 360-degree ErgoLift hinge. You’ll be able to use this Chromebook as a notebook (in laptop mode), up around and back for a lifted display mode, and back flat in a tablet mode.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5400) has a price of approximately $1050 USD from the ASUS Store online. It’ll be released soon, here in the second half of the year 2021. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on other Chromebooks released by ASUS over the past few weeks and months. Because Chrome OS is so versatile and easy to access, you’ll almost always find a WIDE variety of devices available at a wide variety of price points.