ASUS Chromebook CX9 released as Chrome OS laptop-only hero

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is the latest in a line of laptop-style machines that run Chrome OS with style and grace. This machine does not fold all the way back like its “Flip” brand brethren, and it does not include a stylus (though it’ll support one, eventually). Instead, it’s made to be a key entry in the Chrome OS universe from ASUS with a unique vision in industrial design and simple functionality.

This Chromebook has at least three different display options, each with a 14-inch diagonal. The two that’ll be released first have 14-inch FHD panels, one with an anti-glare display, one with a touchscreen. The anti-glare unit and the touch panel both have max 400 nits brightness and sRGB 100% compatibility.

There’ll also be a version coming later this year with a 14-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixel) panel with 550 nits brightness sRGB 95% and touchscreen capabilities. Options for processor include Intel Core i3, i5, and i7. All machines have an HDMI 2.0 port and work with USB-C which affords DisplayPort output.

Each machine has 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB 4.0 Gen 3 x 2 Type-C), as well as 2x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-A ports, microSD card reader, and 1x audio combo jack. This notebook is approximately 2.31 pounds and 32.21 x 20.49 x 1.6 – 1.8 cm in size. Each unit has a Titan C Security Chip as well as Kensington Lock slot for security purposes.

Each unit has US MIL-STD 810 military-grade standard testing certification, Mg-Ai chassis, and spill-resistant and tamper-resistant keyboard features. This Chromebook comes with an up-to 5 year warranty, too.

Two versions of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 are available now in the ASUS Store, including the CX9400CEA-DS388 and the CX9400CEA-DS762T. The lesser of the two has a price of approximately $750 USD, the higher-end version has a price of $1150 USD. The most extravagant version of this notebook will be released inside the last three months of the year 2021.