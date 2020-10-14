Assassin’s Creed Valhalla deep dive trailer reveals new gameplay details

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the holiday season, and given the fact that it’s launching alongside next-gen consoles, it could wind up being one of the biggest next-gen launch titles. Today, Ubisoft published a deep dive into Valhalla, giving us a rather lengthy look at the game and an idea of what to expect.

While Ubisoft has had issues with overpromising on the content of its Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailers in the past, we’re happy to report that there is no such overpromising here. Today’s trailer clocks in at just about seven and a half minutes long, and it gives a look at many different aspects of gameplay.

We’re introduced to Eivor, who can be played as either male or female, and their clan as they attempt to build out a settlement in England. There will be four English kingdoms – Mercia, East Anglia, Northumbria, and Wessex – that players will have to manage relations with if they want to expand their influence and allow their settlement to grow stronger. Each kingdom will have its own cast of characters and storylines, which should hopefully make them feel distinct.

Of course, survival for the Vikings isn’t all about diplomacy, as there will be plenty of combat to participate in. We get a look at the options players will have in combat, whether they want to get up close and personal with charges and melee attacks or fight from a distance with ranged attacks. We also get brief look at the progression system in the game, which will involve not only gear and skill trees, but also skill books that can be found to further improve your character.

Today’s deep dive covers a surprising amount for its running time, so if you’re interested in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you should definitely give it watch. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out on November 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and will be launching on November 12th for PS5.