Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera gives us a peek at where 5G is headed

With an internal rechargeable battery system and 4G LTE connectivity, a new camera from Arlo and Verizon aims to make remote security monitoring slightly easier for consumers. The device has a rather to-the-point name: Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera, and a to-the-point purpose. Connected with a 4G LTE cellular plan, Verizon sells this camera to users that want to keep an eye on locations that wouldn’t otherwise have a simple solution for personal security.

I suggest in the title of this article that the Arlo Go 2 LTE/WiFi Security Camera is an example of where 5G will lead us. This camera does not have 5G connectivity abilities – it doesn’t have the proper hardware necessary to connect to 5G data. It doesn’t need to be connected to 5G – instead, what I’m getting at is that this device will provide us a good example of why 5G data will make devices like this feel like an obvious standard piece of equipment.

With 4G, we have a whole lot of coverage around the world. With 5G, we’re to understand that we’ll have more coverage, and faster internet. If we’re looking at a camera like this Arlo Go 2, we have two features that seem new and exciting now, but should feel far more standard and obvious in the future with 5G:

1. Continuous, uninterrupted, high-quality video signal.

2. Internet connectivity everywhere.

The Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera will work wherever there’s WiFi signal or 4G LTE signal right now, with Verizon’s 4G LTE network. The device will deliver “clear 1080p video”, and will allow live 2-way audio (connected to your phone’s Arlo app, using the camera’s microphone and speaker). This device will be available with other networks in the future, but will be launched first in 2021 with Verizon.

Before we get to 5G connectivity everywhere and with every internet device, an Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera (and other devices like it) will give us a glimpse of what it’s like to expect internet connectivity almost anywhere and with basically every device that could benefit from said connectivity. We will eventually expect that an internet-capable device should be able to use said internet anywhere and everywhere, and that this connectivity will be unfailingly robust.

But before we get there, we’ve got the next best thing with 4G LTE connectivity and a device that’s pretty neat on its own. The Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera will be released with swappable, rechargeable batteries, weather-resistant exterior (heat, cold, rain, sun), and the ability to use a microSD card for onboard data storage. This device has GPS connectivity and a built-in siren and spotlight, and can capture video and stream video in 1080p resolution.

The Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera has a release date of November 4, 2021. A price of approximately $250 is attached to the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera, and it’ll be available at Verizon first, then “additional carrier partners” starting in the year 2022.