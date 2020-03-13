Apple’s WWDC 2020 goes online-only amid coronavirus crisis

The event known as WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2020 was pushed to an online-only event as of this afternoon. The event generally takes place around June, last year it took place on June 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 in San Jose, California. This year it’ll be in June as well, but dates have not yet been set.

Controlling the message

It’s a testament to the people in charge of Apple’s public image that the messaging for this announcement is positive, rather than drab and/or appearing in a state of panic. In the entirety of the Apple press release they mention “the current health situation” ONE time, and COVID-19 / novel coronavirus no times whatsoever.

Instead, they’ve formatted the delivery of the message to avoid any negativity whatsoever. Apple appears to be in control, while other event announcements over the past couple of weeks seemed to be at the mercy of the events that had befallen them.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” said Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller. “We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

Offsetting the local potential revenue

Much like Disney did with closing Disneyland, noting they’d be paying at least some of the staff affected by the situation, Apple’s sending some cash to those affected by the WWDC change of plans.

“Apple also announced it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.”

More details incoming

Apple’s announcement today suggests WWDC 2020 will be entirely online, but the exact formatting was not completely clear. Per Apple, there’ll be additional details shared “between now and June” via several outlets: email, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple Developer website. We’ll share everything as it’s released here on SlashGear as well – stay tuned!