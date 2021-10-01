Apple Watch Series 7 rumor tips shipping in mid-October

Apple has been busy showing off new smartphones, tablets, and wearables. One of the devices that many people were interested in is the Apple Watch Series 7. Unfortunately, when Apple announced its new wearable, the only shipping estimate it gave was this fall.

A new rumor has surfaced claiming the new Apple Watch will begin shipping in mid-October, only a few weeks away. The rumor also claims that pre-ordering could start as early as next week. If history repeats itself with the launch of the Series 7, the watch will be difficult to find without pre-ordering.

Apple’s latest wearable is offered in five different aluminum colors including, green, blue, red, starlight, and midnight. Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399. In addition, Apple will offer both stainless steel and titanium versions. For anyone who might’ve missed the announcement of the Series 7 wearable, the big feature is a larger screen that takes up more of the watch face.

That screen has borders that are 40 percent thinner than the Series 6. Its case has also been refined, and the screen is up to 70 percent brighter than the Series 6. When the Series 7 launches, it will have WatchOS 8 right out of the box. That new version of the operating system allows the software to take advantage of the larger screen.

While the screen is larger and the case has been refined, Apple promises that the Series 7 will work with all currently available Apple Watch bands. One potential downside of any wearable is battery life, and Apple has promised its new device has 18 hours of use per charge. It also charges faster thanks to a new USB-C charging cable promising 30 percent quicker charging. An eight-minute charge promises enough power for eight hours of sleep tracking.