Apple TV makes Chromecast with Google TV one of an elite few

The device called “Chromecast with Google TV” is now one of an elite few devices in the world to have access to all major video subscription services. Of course, that’ll only really interest you if you’re subscribed to or plan on being subscribed to all the major streaming video subscription services – but still! Imagine having a single dongle dangling from the back of your TV with the ability to access all the services!

If you dangle this dongle from the HDMI port of your TV, the Chromecast with Google TV will allow you access to all the major video subscription services in one place. Starting next year. Per Android and Google Play Head of Media & Entertainment Jonathan Zepp, the Apple TV app will be released on Chromecast with Google TV early next year, “and even more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future.”

Google also recently revealed that Apple Music would work on Google smart speakers and displays. It it weren’t already clear that Google is ready and willing to bring Apple services to Google-made hardware, that should be very clear right this minute.

The Chromecast with Google TV device works with the operating system “Google TV”, which is a next-gen iteration of the operating system “Android TV.” If you have a device that runs Google’s smart TV OS, you’re almost certainly running Android TV right now. In the future, you’ll probably be running the system known as Google TV.

With Chromecast with Google TV, users can access HBO MAX, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix… and maybe Hulu? Hulu’s been having some issues with running ads on Google TV, and Google no longer shows Hulu as an app running on the Chromecast with Google TV website… so we’ll see about that.