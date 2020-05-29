Apple Powerbeats Pro released in 4 new colors: Hands-on with Lava Red

Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, and Lava Red are new colors revealed by Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) today for Powerbeats Pro. These new colors will be released on June 9th, 2020, from Apple’s online ship and through authorized resellers. The internal specifications have not changed from the original version of the Powerbeats Pro previously released in black, Navy, Ivory, and Moss.

If you’d like to take a peek at what these earbuds are all about, see our big Powerbeats Pro Review from May of 2019. One year later, they’re just as good, and they cost the exact same price as before. Today we’ve got a pair of the Lava Red model, freshly opened and ready for inspection.

These earbuds benefit from the same scrutiny Apple puts other Apple products through – so the whole experience is top-notch, right down to the box. The box is wrapped in plastic, and includes a tight-fit external printed box over a black box inside.

Inside the black box you’ll find the sizable Powerbeats Pro charging case with the earbuds inside. Below this carrying layer, there are three sets of different fitting sizes of earbud covers, all in the same Lava Red color. You’ll also find a black Lightning cord for charging the buds via the case.

Inside the (hard plastic) case you’ll find the buds and a note that, to pair, one should keep the buds in the case. The whole experience looks and feels like a proper Apple product. They’re still not AirPods, but they’ll definitely do the trick – especially if you’re all about that extra element of security with the over-ear rubber afforded to you by the industrial design of Powerbeats Pro.

Above you’ll see some up-close and personal photos of the Powerbeats Pro in Lava Red. If you’ve got any questions about these buds that we’ve not already answered with our original review of the black model, let us know!

The new Powerbeats Pro were launched with a special event with the gaming organization FaZe Clan. They’ve been both a professional esports organization and an entertainment organization – but if you’ve never heard of them before, it’s best to just consider them a set of very popular gamers that make social media posts and collaborate with brands to make products. They’ve got their own Be@rbrick!