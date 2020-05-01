Apple OSX support cut for SteamVR; Windows and Linux remain

This week Valve made clear they’re not in a position where it makes sense to continue supporting Apple’s OSX for their SteamVR platform at this time. They’ve suggested that the SteamVR platform will continue to receive support, but all support will be focused on Windows and Linux. Users of Apple computers, running OSX, will need to use use “legacy builds” from this point forward.

The message from Valve is clear: They’ve not seen enough reason to continue supporting Mac OS, OSX, Apple computer software with their virtual reality platform SteamVR. After a few short years, it’s over.After a few short years, it’s over. This might well be the point at which we’ve seen the high water mark for virtual reality gaming and computing here in the early 2000s, where even Apple computers were supported.

Now we’re descending back into the 2000s, where it was amazing to find support for video games for Mac users. Then we’ll head back to the 1990s, when it was primarily a LucasArts world with a Mac. If you wanted to play a cool game on your Apple computer, you were playing Dark Forces, or X-Wing vs Tie Fighter. Or Lemmings!

But that’s beside the point – the main news here is that Valve just cut support for SteamVR for OSX, as they say – that means all Apple computers. If you’d purchased some VR hardware and ONLY have an Apple computer with which to run said VR hardware, you’ll still be able to do so for a while – but not forever.

Per the April 30, 2020 update from Valve on the official Steam Community forums, in a “Small Update (Patch Notes)” sort of note: “We recommend that OSX users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos] branches for access to legacy builds. Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties… -> Betas.” We wish you good luck – we’ll let you know if the Valve development squad change their minds.