Apple names the best iPhone, iPad, and Mac games and apps of 2020

This week Apple revealed their picks for best apps of the year 2020. This is what Apple calls their “App Store Best of 2020” and, unlike Google’s very similar list, they’ve siphoned down the list to “15 of the amazing apps and games that inspired the world in 2020.” Apple’s list requires that apps and games are notable for their “positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance.”

It would appear that Apple’s list of best apps and games are less of a popularity contest and more of an awards ceremony based on moral merit. Not that either method of selection is better than the other – they’re both important! And they’ve both found their way to including the Disney+ streaming video platform, Zoom video chat, Legends of Runterra, and Genshin Impact as winners.

The best iPhone App of the Year was Wakeout! That’s an exercise app for busy people. It works for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Apple’s App of the Year for iPad was Zoom for video chat.

The Apple TV app of the year was Disney+, and the Mac App of the Year was Fantastical, developed by Flexibits. That’s a calendar app that works across devices, including MacOS, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. If you’re looking for Apple’s choice for best Apple Watch App of the Year, look no further than the relaxing app Endel.

Genshin Impact won best Game of the Year for both Google and Apple this year. That basically means that the world is living that gacha life. Apple named it the iPhone game of the Year, while Google just named it the game of the year for all of Android. The iPad game of the year was Legends of Runterra.

The Apple TV Game of the Year as named by Apple was Dandara Trials of Fear. Apple named the game Disco Elysium as Game of the Year for Mac. Apple also named an Apple Arcade Game of the Year this year – Sneaky Sasquatch!

Apple also called out the apps Shine, Explain Everything Whiteboard, and Caribu as culturally impactful for mobile platforms. They once again noted how Pokemon GO made a big impact, this year because of its successful transition from outdoor social game to a mixed-use game with at-home experiences aplenty. Apple also made a point to note the United Nations World Food Programme’s ShareTheMeal app was not only culturally impactful, but literally made a difference in the lives of others, “with more than 87 million meals shared to date.”