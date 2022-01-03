Apple might have a cheaper external display for you in 2022

Apple has offered its own external displays for several years now. However, the most recent offerings, the Pro Display XDR, cost upwards of $4,000 to purchase. Based on new reports, Apple is believed to be working on a second external display to join its current offerings, one that would be much cheaper than the current Pro Display XDR.

Image: SlashGear

According to Mark Gurman’s latest “Power On” newsletter, it seems likely a new external display will launch some time in the year 2022. Previously we’ve seen Gurman and others report on the existence of this display, as well as reports about a second Pro Display XDR being in the works. In fact, a report from 9To5Mac says that the next Pro Display XDR will feature an Apple-made system-on-a-chip, or SoC. including some information about what kind of system-on-a-chip (SoC) it should utilize.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any sources step up to confirm any kind of release window, so all we can do is wait for Apple sources to drop more information in the coming months.

Apples next external display could be more affordable

While the existence of a new Pro Display XDR is probably exciting, it isn’t the biggest news here. What’s important, is that Apple is working on a cheaper option for users who want that quality but aren’t willing to drop almost $5,000 on it.

Computers and tech in general have grown in price over the past several years, especially when you start looking at high-resolution and high-quality computer monitors. While the Pro Display XDR brings a lot of features to the table for those who enjoy being in the Apple ecosystem, it just isn’t a feasible price for a lot of people.

If Apple can capture the same quality and features that people love in the Pro Display XDR — or at least some of them —then it could create a monitor that appeals to a much broader audience of professional Mac users. Furthermore, we could end up with a more affordable professional grade monitor that also appeals to personal users. Of course, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about this second external display.

Apple also working on new Mac Pros

If you are a professional user, then you’ll be happy to hear that Apple is also reportedly working on new Mac Pros. One of the biggest improvements would be the addition of Apple’s in-house CPUs making an appearance in the Mac Pro line. In Gurman’s newsletter, he also predicts that Apple will work to bring the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that it revealed with the 2021 MacBook Pros to the Mac Pros. Of course, details are still slim for the new Mac Pros, which is to be expected so early in the year.

If these upgraded Mac Pros do pan out, though, we could see a solid revamp of Apple’s offerings. It’s especially exciting to think about how well these upgraded desktop computers could pair well with an updated Pro Display XDR, or even the cheaper display that Gurman says Apple is working on. There are, of course, other predictions about Apple’s 2022 hardware roadmap.