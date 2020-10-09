Apple MagSafe chargers leak in time for iPhone 12 release

Today we’re taking a peek at the latest in Apple leaks before the big iPhone 12 event next week. At that October 13th, 2020 event, Apple will most likely show off a new set of iPhone 12 devices, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Just revealed this week, a new leak suggests a most unexpected return of a previously-used Apple brand: MagSafe!

In a leak overnight a pair of wireless chargers were revealed that’ll most likely appear at Apple’s next big event. At this event, we’ll likely see the Apple MagSafe brand return in the form of these wireless chargers. Where MagSafe was previously attached to the MacBook lineup via magnetic charge cord connectors, here the brand would be revived for wireless chargers that’ll (presumably) work with some form of magnetic attachment system.

Per the leak on Weibo, “the official key accessories are: Magsafe Official Case with Magsafe, Two Wireless Chargers: Magsafe Charger, Magsafe Duo Charger, you can see the literal meaning.”

With this system, it would appear that the newest line of iPhone devices will magnetically hold fast to their wireless chargers. This would allow an iPhone to charge without worry that they’ll slip and fall. This is especially important for people that have wood or concrete flooring – where no iPhone should ever want to fall and break.

This would be a win for Apple on several levels. First – there is no comparable system for wireless charging that uses magnets to keep a smartphone held in place while it’s charged. They’ve got similar systems set up for smartphones of many sorts – but this would be the first time we’ve seen such a system from a major smartphone manufacturer like Apple for a smartphone.

We’ll see if this MagSafe smartphone accessory system is ready to roll for Apple’s event on October 13, 2020. Stay tuned as we learn more! Before we get there, take a peek at our other most recent big run-down of the largest leak with more details than you likely want to see!