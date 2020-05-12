Logic Pro X 10.5 intros new Live Loops tools plus better iPhone and iPad control

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.5, promising that the new software is the biggest update since Pro X itself upended the music app. The new version brings with it a professional version of Live Loops, together with new beat-making tools and a compete redesign of the sampling workflow, including tapping into the Logic Remote app which makes an iPhone or iPad a remote DAW controller.

For Live Loops, there’s now a new musical grid arrangement allowing for freeform placement of loops, samples, and recordings. Remix FX, meanwhile, then adds in a host of electronic effects that can be applied in real-time.

That includes Bitcrusher, filter, gater, and repeater, each of which can be applied to an individual track or to the whole song mix. With Logic Remote, an iPhone or iPad can be turned into a multi-touch controller for both Live Loops and Remix FX, new features for the tool.

The new Sampler, meanwhile, is an EXS24 plugin with a revamped design and broader sound-shaping controls. Though backward-compatible, it now makes greater use of automated production, so that it can be as quick as dragging and dropping. Quick Sampler focuses on rapidly taking an individual sound, and turning it into a playable instrument, whether that be from within Logic itself, recorded into Quick Sampler, or from Voice Memos or Finder. There are also tools to trim and loop that sample first.

For beat-creation, there’s a new Step Sequencer editor. That’s focused on programming drum beats, bass lines, and melodic parts, borrowing a UI familiar from classic drum machines. As well as that easy placement, there’s also control over factors like note velocity, repeat, gate, skip, playback direction, and randomization.

Drum Synth has a variety of software-created kick drums, snares, toms, and percussion sounds, with dedicated sound-shaping controls to finesse them. Drum Machine Designer, meanwhile, has been improved so that it works better with the new sampling and beat-programming workflows. Each drum pad, for example, can host the Quick Sampler and Drum Synth plug-ins, and after a kit is created they can either be played live in real-time, or programmed with the new Step Sequencer.

Those who already have Logic Pro X will find v10.5 as a free update available today. Alternatively, it’s priced at $199.99 from the Mac App Store. Logic Remote 1.4 is a free download from the App Store.