Apple Fitness+ subscription service now available for iPhone, Apple Watch

After weeks of buildup from the moment of announcement, Apple Fitness+ was released for several Apple device platforms. This includes iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. The Apple Fitness+ program is included in the Apple One Premier plan alongside Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage.

Apple Fitness+ is “the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch.” Users will have access to 10 different workout types “across a range of durations” right out the gate. Among workout types at launch are High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Strength, Yoga, Rowing, Dance, Core, and “Mindful Cooldown.”

This marks the beginning of the Apple Store carrying fitness equipment, too. Most Apple+ program workouts do not require special equipment, but some do – and Apple is ready to roll with “a curated selection of fitness accessories” at their Apple Store online and “in select stores.”

Apple Fitness+ is offered as a subscription service for $9.99 (USD) per month, charged monthly, or $79.99 charged once per year. The Apple Fitness+ app is available for download now on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Meanwhile Apple ALSO announced that cardio fitness notifications were made available on Apple Watch. Apple Watch can now notify the user of their cardio fitness and send said notifications to the iPhone via the official Apple Health app.

Apple Watch users will be able to view their “cardio fitness level” and receive notifications if said level “falls within the low range.” This notification system does not require any sort of subscription and is not tied to Apple Fitness+.

Could this be the moment where Apple catches the masses with health-related programs and subscription services? Is this the point at which systems like Peloton sees their first real competition with a big-name fitness subscription service from the biggest name in smartphone and smart wearable hardware?