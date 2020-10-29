Apple Earnings FY20 Q4: iPhone sales fall, just like last year

Today we’re taking a peek at Apple’s latest earnings report with a breakdown of net sales by each device category. Apple continued to report net sales in five categories, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Services, and a category that combined Wearables, Home, and Accessories. Each category rose this quarter in both 3-month and 12-month comparisons year-over-year except the most massive of these: the iPhone category.

It was somewhat expected that the iPhone net sales category would fall this quarter due to the slightly later-than-usual timing of the company’s yearly iPhone event and release. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max were revealed inside of October of 2020, where the several years before this, Apple revealed their then-newest line of iPhone devices inside of September.

The times are strange, of course, given the global pandemic we’re living through, thanks to COVID-19. Apple will very likely speak about this point during their earnings call today, either addressing the point during initial statements or in the Q&A session afterward.

The iPhone saw net sales of $26.4-billion for the three-month period that ended in September, 2020. This compared to $33.36-billion for the same period one year ago. For the 12-month period ending in September of 2020, Apple racked up $137.78-billion in iPhone net sales, compared to $142.38-billion the year before (ending in September 2019). You might also remember that something very similar to this happened in Apple’s Q4 last year – for different reasons, of course.

Mac net sales went up from 6.99-billion this quarter in 2019 to 9-billion here in 2020. The Wearables, Home, and Accessories category saw an increase year-over-year (for the 3-month period), going from 6.5-billion to 7.876-billion. Services saw a rise in net sales for the 3-month period, going from 12.5-billion in 2019 to 14.549-billion in 2020.

Apple’s total net sales for the three-month period ending in September 2020 was reported as $64.698-billion. This compares to the same period one year ago when Apple’s 3-month net sales total was $64.04-billion. Take a peek below for additional insight into Apple’s earnings this quarter, and stay tuned for more through our main Apple tag portal to dive deeper into the recent past!