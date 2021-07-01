Apple Camp returns, bringing kids back to Apple Store events

Apple announced the return of kid-focused education sessions this summer with Apple Camp 2021. After a bit of an extended hiatus, Apple Camp reappeared this week with aims to bring children ages 8 to 12 to Apple Stores “for a safe and fun-filled adventure.” The first of these sessions focuses on the Clips app on iPad, where kids will be shown how to “make movie magic with short videos” using the app.

The first Apple Camp session is available at some Apple Store locations now. If you live in the Twin Cities in Minnesota, for example, you could potentially head over to the Apple Store Mall of America location for an Apple Camp session taking place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. That’ll take place from 6PM until 8PM Central Time.

In this first Apple Camp session, Apple suggests kids will have “two hours of fun, imagination, and moviemaking.” Apple Camp leaders will show kids how to “plan, experiment with angles and transitions, and make their movie shine with Memoji, stickers, posters, and more.” Devices for the event will be provided (for the extent of the event.)

Kids that participate in the event will be able to earn a certificate and a Camp T-shirt to take home. There’ll be health and safety measures in place according to local conditions, and – as is the case with most events in the world today – all activities are subject to change depending on health and safety protocol.

Apple also released a free download of “30 More Creative Activities for Kids” guide. That at-home pack of goodies can be found over at the Today at Apple site right this minute. There’s also a “Today at Apple at Home” portal near the bottom of that same page, which effectively brings at-home activities you you so that you, the Apple product owner, can make the most of your hardware and software.