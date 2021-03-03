Another Game of Thrones actor joining Star Wars by way of Obi-Wan Kenobi

A report released today suggested Indira Varma was cast for a part in the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Varma is best known for her role as Ellaria Sand, partner to Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. Oberyn Martell was played by Pedro Pascal, an actor cast for one of the biggest roles in Star Wars history: Din Djarin, The Mandalorian.

Deadline reported that “they understand” from an anonymous source that Indira Varna is “set to join Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.” While Sand and Martell were a couple in Game of Thrones, there’s very little chance we’ll see any reflection of their relationship in that show here, in the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi (and The Mandalorian.)

Varma’s role in Obi-Wan has not yet been officially revealed. For now we’re fairly certain the show will take place roughly 10 years after the end of Revenge of the Sith. That’s still approximately 9 years before the events of Star Wars: Rogue One and A New Hope. This places the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in a spot between Solo (the movie about Han Solo escaping Corellia and meeting Chewbacca), and the start of Star Wars: Rebels.

Obi-Wan Kenobi likely takes place around 1 year after Solo: A Star Wars Story. Obi-Wan Kenobi also likely starts at around 4 years before the events of the start of Star Wars: Rebels, where the crew of the Ghost meet Ezra Bridger.

OF NOTE: Obi-Wan can be seen in an episode of Star Wars: Rebels that remains canonical right this minute. The Star Wars: Rebels episode “Twin Suns” takes place approximately 2 years before A New Hope, and it shows Obi-Wan face off against Darth Maul on Tatooine.

So we know he’s on Tatooine 2 years before A New Hope, but there’s still a chance that he’s doing something completely different during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ series that takes place 9 years before A New Hope. We shall see!

We know Deborah Chow will direct Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we know StageCraft tech will be used – much like The Mandalorian. We still have no exact date for the release of the show on Disney+. Next up is Star Wars: The Bad Batch, that’ll premiere on May 4, 2021.