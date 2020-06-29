Animal Crossing update lets you jump in the water

The newest Animal Crossing: Hew Horizons update is a “Free Summer Update” that’ll allow you to swim. Where before now you could catch fish with your fishing pole, or leave your island to visit a friend, now you can just… go ahead and jump. Now’s the time to explore the ocean! Just in time for the dawn of July, 2020! It’s either this or watch Hamilton – or both!

The update allows users to swim in the ocean and dive down below the waves to find sea creatures. You’ll jump in, swim with the greatest of ease, and dive. The diving goes sideways – you’ll see overhead as you explore the rocky ocean floor.

Once you find objects on the sea floor, you can potentially donate said items. You’ll head over to Blathers the owl – if you do so choose – and toss over a “Sea Star” or a sea anemone. Once you’ve donated a found creature, you’ll see that creature appear in the aquarium – neat!

If you find a scallop, remember: “It otter be savored.” Pascal the otter might well pop in and ask for said scallop – and you might as well hand it over. Pascal might send over a DIY recipe for new items – which are far more awesome than scallops.

Another new encounter was added to the game with this update – Gulliver the seagull! He’s going to pretty much just be lying around, at first. Feel free to speak with him as often as you like, but… he’s going to be pretty tired for the first part of this update.

Fast forward to the end of the presentation revealed by Nintendo for this update and you’ll find ANOTHER major update. There’ll be a Summer Update #2 coming in Early August. Maybe in that one we’ll start to get some ARK-like underwater action… or ski boats!