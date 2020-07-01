Animal Crossing gives Cath Kidston patterns for free with QR codes

Today we’re taking a peek at a set of patterns from Cath Kidston that are available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for free. The game has a system in which you’re able to scan a QR code image (an encoded box, you’ll see) and attain free content. In this case, that means you’re getting some very fashionable patterns for your in-game stuff – like clothing, or bed sheets and blankets.

The team-up between Animal Crossing and Cath Kidston isn’t the first the game’s done with a fashionable brand, and it won’t be the last. Today’s action hits on three delectable patterns: Strawberry Gingham, Wheels and Wings, and Button Rose.

Per the folks at Cath Kidston, “here at Cath Kidston we know a thing or two about adding joy and colour into your everyday. Our print collections are unique, drawing inspiration from British culture, vintage interiors and the favourite, fondest memories of our in-house design team.”

Button Rose is a Cath Kidston floral pattern, originally developed for use on homewares, laundry, and toiletry products. You’ll find Strawberry Gingham, a modern take on the vintage gingham, with berries added in an original 1999 print. Wheels and Wings Cadet is a childrens’ print, including boats, helicopters, and bright red London double-decker busses.

UPDATE: To be clear, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online app for Android and/or iOS to make this work. You’ll need to log in to your Nintendo account, and access NookLink, allowing you to import and use custom design QR codes for patterns of all sorts!

These three patterns are delivered with QR codes from AC patterns. Incidentally, you might want to check out AC Patterns dot com to get a whole BUNCH of patterns in the game – or make your own. This could open up a whole new way to play for you and your family and friends. OR it could end up costing you the rest of your week, given that it’s so addictive to create your own patterns for clothing and whatnot.

If you’d like a SlashGear logo on your Animal Crossing gear, by all means, take a peek at the QR code right here. This was created in less than 5 minutes with the ACPatterns tool. Super simple! Thanks to the developers Thulinma, DamSenViet, and Myumi!