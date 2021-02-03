Android TV update basically turns it all to Google TV

The latest update to Android TV basically turns this software into a near-clone of Google TV. The basic differences won’t make a massive impact on your life if you’re already using an Android TV device – but this latest update will make the transition from one to the other all the easier.

The look of Android TV with this upgrade will make the whole experience feel just a BIT more contemporary. It’s not going to take any features away from Android TV, but it may act to guide you in your viewing interests in the near future. If you’re the sort of person that uses Android TV to watch content on a single app – things will basically be the same.

At the head of your screen you’ll see the Google Assistant bubbles in the far upper-left, then Search. Next is Home (the first section you’ll see at startup), then Discover, and Apps. This update should give users easier access to their “next” episodes if they watch TV shows, and “quick” access to the apps they use most.

The last major update to Android TV was Android 11 – back in September 22, 2020. If you didn’t get an update to Android 11 on your Android TV device, it’s not likely you’ll get this update to the newest UI. If you’ve got a device that you believe SHOULD be new enough to get this update, check in Settings – Software Update to see if you’ve got an update available right this minute.

Google suggested this week that this Android TV update will be delivered to the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France starting this week. It’s extremely likely we’ll see this UI upgrade in countries around the world in the next few weeks. Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent updates to the platform.