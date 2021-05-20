Android 12 Beta now open to many more devices

Google’s Android 12 Beta was opened to more devices this week, including non-Google Pixel smartphones. New partners and eligible devices were added to a list for Android 12 Beta, including those from names both big and small. Unlike the situation with Google and the Pixel, each partner will handle their own enrollments and support for the program – so make sure you’re onboard with the level of support your brand has provided you in the past!

For the brand ASUS, users of the ASUS Zenfone 8 will be able to work with the Android 12 Beta developer preview program. If you drop in now, you’ll find Android 12 Beta 1, as released on May 18, 2021.

OnePlus includes the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in their Android Developer Preview Program. OnePlus does not give a major set of specific changes with the software in a list before download – so make sure you know what you’re in for before you tap in!

If you’re looking for OPPO, you’ll need to grab your OPPO Find X3 Pro. Like it is with OnePlus and ASUS, this is for the Android 12 Beta 1. NOTE At the moment this article is set to go live, links have been removed from the OPPO site, and will likely be returned soon.

The realme real GT China version has access to Android 12 Beta 1 now. The global version of this same device does not yet have access to Android 12 Beta 1. Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, and Mi 11X Pro all have access to Android 12 Beta build 1 now.

Tecno has their own TECNO CAMON 17 in the running for the Android 12 Developer Preview Program and Android 12 beta 1 is available now. The lovely TCL 20 Pro 5G has the goods for the Android 12 Developer Preview Program and Android 12 Beta 1 now, too.

If you have a VIVO iQOO 7Legend, you can get Android 12 Beta 1 now. If you have any other VIVO device, you’re out of luck. The Sharp smartphone AQUOS sense5G has access to the Android 12 Beta 1 right this minute as well. The one and only ZTE device with access to Android 12 Beta 1 is the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G (China version).

All of the links you’ll need to gain access to Android 12 Beta 1 for your device can be found over at the Android developers page. Make sure you know what you’re downloading and loading, as it’s not the best idea for all users!