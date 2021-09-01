Android 12 Beta 5 and final before Pixel 6 release date

The final Beta release before the full public release of Android 12 is upon us. If all goes according to expected plan, the final release candidate version of Android 12 will appear on the 8th or the 15th of September. After that, we’ll likely see a Google Pixel 6 event with Android 12 in full effect on October 12 or 19.

Android 12 had its first public beta release in May of 2021. Each month thereafter, Google released a new update to the software with additional features and fixes for discovered bugs. In addition to releasing this operating system for Beta testing with the Google Pixel lineup, 3rd-party brands worked with Google to include testing builds for their devices along the way.

The August release was the first Android 12 beta update considered part of the Platform Stability phase. This is the phase where we’re close enough to the final product that developers can basically guarantee that what they build for the OS now will look and act the same when the final version is released to the public.

In the past, Google released the final public version of their yearly Android upgrade at the same time as their Google Pixel smartphone. Based on the day of the week, the day of the month, and surrounding tech event schedules, we can take a very accurate set of stabs at when we’ll likely see the release of the next version of Android with Android 12, as well as the Google Pixel smartphones. These will be the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

In the last couple of years, Google began experimenting with revealing their Pixel smartphones in part before their main press event. The main press event will deliver the full specifications for the hardware as well as software features not yet revealed.

Before said event, Google’s basically given the public a full-scale peek at the hardware, front, back, and sides. This may make it possible for Google to put greater focus on the software than the hardware on event day.

The release date for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro was tipped to be October 28, according to the latest set of rumors. This would indicate that the Google Pixel 6 lineup will appear on pre-order on October 19, 2021. Android 12 will be available to the public in October of 2021, for the Pixel first, and additional phones in the future – all depending on how fast manufacturers of each phone do the work to get said software ready for said phone.