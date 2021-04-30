Among Us lines up PS5, PS4 debut for 2021

With everybody cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, several multiplayer games saw a dramatic rise in popularity. Among Us was one of those games, and its meteoric rise has prompted developer Innersloth Games to make some big changes to its development schedule, cancelling a planned sequel and rolling its content into the current game and beginning the process of bringing Among Us to other platforms.

Among Us started life as a mobile game for Android and iOS in 2018 before launching on PC later that same year. Late last year, Innersloth brought Among Us to Nintendo Switch, and toward the end of March, the company announced that the game will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One sometime this year. Now Innersloth is closing out April by announcing that it’s coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well.

We don’t know when, exactly, Among Us will come to PlayStation 4 and 5, but Innersloth does say that it’s coming later this year. With Xbox versions in the works as well, it’s possible that we’ll see the game launch on Xbox and PlayStation at the same time in 2021.

Innersloth also says that when Among Us comes to PlayStation, it’ll launch with all four maps that are currently available in other versions of the game. That means the massive Airship map, which launched earlier this year and is the most recent map in the pool, will be present in the PlayStation version from day one.

Also unknown is how much Among Us will cost on PlayStation 4 and 5, but we can make an educated guess there since it costs a mere $5 on both PC and Switch (it’s free to download on iOS and Android). We’ll let you know when more details about the PlayStation version of Among Us are revealed, so stay tuned for more.