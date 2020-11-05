AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 desktop CPU release round-up

Today we’re taking a look at the full AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop CPU collection with Zen 3 core architecture. This includes the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, and the monstrous AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. These units work with 6 core, 8 core, 12 core, and 16 core configurations respectively, and they’ll cost anywhere from around $300 all the way up to approximately $800 USD (for the CPU alone).

Ryzen 7 and 9

The Ryzen 9 5950X 16 core desktop CPU will be available from B&H, Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg for approximately $800 USD. That’s the base model, without any sort of package deal. This Ryzen 9 5950X CPU works with 16 cores, 32 threads, a base clock of 3.4GHz, and a boost clock of 4.9Ghz. Cache (L2+L3) for this unit is 72MB, and TDP is 105W.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X works with 12 core, 24 threads, a base clock of 3.7Ghz, and a boost clock of 4.8Ghz. You’ll see L2+L3 cache of 70MB, and TDP of 105W. This slightly lesser CPU will run you approximately $550 USD, and you’ll be buying it from Newegg, Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, or in-store at MicroCenter.

The Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core desktop CPU will be available at MicroCenter in-store only, too, as well as through Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, all for around $450. The Ryzen 7 5800X CPU works with 8 cores and 16 threads, base clock at 3.8Ghz, boost clock at 4.7Ghz, and it works with a cache (L2+L3) at 36MB. TDP for all Ryzen 7 and 9 units available in this newest collection is 105W, while the Ryzen 5 units are a significantly lower 65W.

Ryzen 5 in two flavors

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is the unit I’d look for if I were building (or upgrading) a gaming PC today. It rolls with the new, more than reasonable processing power, and a price that’s less than half that of the Ryzen 9 5950X. We don’t yet know the full specs of the Ryzen 5 5600 (no X), but it’s safe to expect that it’ll cost even less than the X.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X works with 6 cores, 12 thread, base clock 3.7Ghz, boost clock 4.6Ghz, 35MB cache (L2+L3), 65W TDP, and a price of approximately $300. AMD noted that the full collection of CPUs will be compatible with 500 series motherboards right out the gate (including X570 and B550 units).

AMD Ryzen 5000 bundle deals

The first bundle “deals” were revealed this week, with at least one set for each of the various chips. The full lot can be found with Memory Express – so good luck finding them in the USA, but still, this might be a good point to start if you’re waiting for bundle deals in the USA.

There’s an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X + MSI MPG B550 Tomahawk for approximately $630 CAD. Another bundle includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X + MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge for $640 CAD. The Ryzen 7 5800X was revealed in two bundles, one with an MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk for $830 CAD, the other with an MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge for $840 CAD.

If you’d like to ramp up a bit, there’s the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X + MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk bundle for around $980 CAD. The most monstrous bundle we’ve found so far contains the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with an MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk for approximately $1360 CAD – no small investment!