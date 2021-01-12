AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors detailed for release

This week the folks at AMD revealed their newest round of mobile processors in AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, with Zen 3 core architecture for laptops aplenty. Devices will be available with this new generation in mobile processors from ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and more, starting in the first quarter of the year 2021. AMD announced that this new mobile processor system is expected to appear in “more than 150 consumer and commercial notebooks” in the year 2021.

AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile family will be rolling with high-performance H- and ultra-mobile U-Series processors. AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors were made, according to AMD, to be a “perfect blend of performance and efficiency.” They’ve suggested that the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor gives “up to 16% more single-threaded performance and up to 14% faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation” at the same time as it offers “up to… 17.5 hours of general usage battery life” and up to “21 hours of movie playback on a single charge.”

Above you’ll see an array of new AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. They include AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9, in a variety of configurations. Models will become available in the first half of 2021 in a variety of new devices.

AMD also revealed a pair of new AMD Ryzen desktop processors. One is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12 cores and 24 threads, up to 4.7Ghz boost clock and up to 3.0GHz base clock. This processor rolls with 70MB cache, and 65W TDP. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800 works with 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.6Ghz boost clock and up to 3.4Ghz base clock. This processor has 36MB cache and 65W TDP.

AMD released AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors to consumers through participating global retailers as well. Those include the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX. Stick around for more details!