Amazon Prime Gaming drops August free games: Lost Horizon 2, Battlefield V, Indiana Jones

A new collection of games was revealed in Amazon Prime’s “Free Games with Prime” for August of 2021. Games are available for claim by Amazon Prime members for a limited time, then remain available for use from that time thereafter. The turnover from one month to the other ushers out the game Battlefield 1 and in Battlefield V, making July and August a real decent pair of months for users that’ve never played Battlefield games before.

The August 2021 Free Games with Prime collection with Amazon includes Lost Horizon 2, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, Planet Alpha, A Normal Lost Phone, Secret Files: Tunguska, Metamorphosis, and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. Battlefield 1 will be available for claim until August 4. After that, Battlefield V becomes the Battlefield you’ll be able to claim with Prime Gaming.

UPDATE: Actually Battlefield 1 is available for free until August 4, but Battlefield V becomes available for free starting August 2, 2021. It’ll be up there until October 1. August 2 will be the last chance to claim Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Portal Dogs, Automachef, and Tales of the Neon Sea.

As it’s been in the past, so too is it true here that you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to claim these games. In some cases you’ll get codes, in others you’ll need desktop software from Amazon to download and play the games. Amazon Prime Gaming also delivers some in-game bonuses for games you might already own, including (for example) a Beetle Buddy Bundle + 6,500 Kudos in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. You’ll just need to balance the value of the content you’re getting VS the possibility that you’ll subscribe to Amazon Prime and forget that you’ve done so, paying a subscription fee for the rest of time or until you remember to unsubscribe as such.