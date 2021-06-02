Amazon Prime Day 2021 goes down June 21-22

Amazon Prime subscribers always have a day to look forward to each year where Amazon marks down prices of a number of devices on its website. Prime Day 2021 happens on June 21 through the 22nd, starting the summer with some of the best deals in savings that Prime members will see all year. Amazon says the two-day shopping experience will offer members more than 2 million deals across every category available on the website.

Categories will include fashion, electronics, toys, home decor, automotive, and more. Some early deals and promotions are already happening ahead of the official event kickoff. During Prime Day, sellers will offer more than a million deals, and for the two weeks leading up to the shopping event, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend at least $10 with select US small business brands in the Amazon store.

The credit can be earned between June 7 and June 20 via the curated small business storefront at Amazon.com/supportsmall. Prime Day begins at midnight PDT on June 21 and runs through June 22. Amazon Prime members in the US, UK, UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia can participate.

Amazon says it has a selling partner community of almost 2 million small and medium-sized businesses from around the world. Third-party sellers represent about 60 percent of sales on Amazon. The online giant said in 2020, it invested more than $18 billion in its logistics network, tools, services, programs, and teams to help third-party sellers thrive within its ecosystem. For 2021, over 300,000 sellers are eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion. Amazon says that’s more than twice as many as last year.