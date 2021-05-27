Amazon Luna gets new titles to entice new cloud gamers

Amazon Luna has a few new games in the mix in the month of June, 2021. The Luna+ channel will get games like Yakuza O, The Falconeer, and Killer Queen Black in June, joining games added in the month of May. Here in May, Luna+ added RAD, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, The Wonderful 101, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV.

Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna is one of several similar services out in the world today for multiple platforms. Luna allows users to sign up and play games instantly, without needing to download or update games. Games on Luna are generally made for gaming PCs, meaning they’d normally require the user to download and play on a high-powered desktop computer. With Luna, users are able to play games on their mobile device or on a laptop screen – courtesy of the internet.

In the month of June, Amazon adds the game The Falconeer to the platform. This game was developed by Tomas Sala and published by Wired Productions. In The Falconeer, the gamer explores an open-world environment with a bird – it’s an “open-world air combat game” that takes place in the environment known as The Great Ursee!

Another game coming to the platform in June is Killer Queen Black. This game was developed by Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games, published by Liquid Bit. This game was inspired by the original arcade game Killer Queen, and includes pixel graphics side-scrolling action and a KQBTV feature where users can “watch matches and learn from the pros.”

The game Yakuza O will be added to Luna+ in June too. You’re going to need to be 17 years of age or older if you’re aiming to play this game. Yakuza O takes place in Japan in the year 1988, and features a “richly detailed, neon-lit world” in which you’ll be fighting, killing, and getting distracted by environmental elements aplenty.

Amazon Luna currently exists in a sort of early access situation through Amazon. There’s a $5.99 (per month) price for the early access system – then the price will be different after said Early Access period is over. There’s also a Ubisoft+ channel beta in the service that’ll cost you around $14.99 per month.