Amazon Fire TV update brings picture-in-picture for security cameras

This week Amazon Fire TV devices were updated with a feature that ties the whole house together. Users of any one of several Fire TV devices now have the ability to run picture-in-picture with compatible smart home and doorbell cameras. This system works with Ring doorbell cameras as well as compatible systems from Ring, Nest, Wyze, Logitech, and others.

Once activated and connected, a picture video feed will appear in the top right corner of your smart TV screen whenever a visitor presses your Ring doorbell. Once a camera feed appears with picture-in-picture, your Fire TV system will allow you to speak directly with your connected camera – and in the case of the Ring doorbell, you’ll be able to say “Alexa, talk to [Ring device name]” to speak with your visitor.

To expand your Fire TV connection to a smart camera system, you’ll need only ask Alexa. You’ll need to say “Alexa, show me [camera device name]” to pull up a full-screen view of the feed. This is only the latest Alexa feature expansion for Fire TV devices in the last few months.

Fire TV users also have the ability to receive doorbell notifications from Ring devices (and other compatible security devices). Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) can also pair 3rd-party webcam devices to call and be called by compatible Alexa-enabled devices with a screen.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), 2020 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition, and 2020 4K Toshiba Fire TV Edition smart TV systems will all have an update for picture-in-picture capabilities as of this week. If you own one of these devices, keep an eye out for the latest update to your system and check out Ring (or related camera system) connectivity.

The latest update for Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) is Fire OS 7.2.2.9 (19562707588), per the big update list from Amazon. Your device should update automatically when connected to the internet.