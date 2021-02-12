Alpha Betas is another show from Starburns Industries that isn’t a Community movie

There’s a new show called Alpha Betas coming from the studio that released Rick and Morty: Starburns Industries. The game focuses on YouTube gaming personalities Evan Fong (VanossGaming); Marcel Cunningham (BasicallyIDoWrk), Tyler Wine (I AM WILDCAT), and Brian Hanby (Terroriser). It also includes the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Paget Brewster, Chris Parnell, Brent Morin, and John DiMaggio. This show is animated, and it’s made by showrunners David Lee, Chris Bruno, and 3BlackDot.

This show is set some time in the future, in a future in which a top-secret CIA program made it so “video games are powering the world.” Because of this, the world has “potentially world-ending issues” aplenty.

The show “follows and elite virtual strike force of four top gamers as they drop into the virtual realms of video games to fix potentially world-ending issues.” It would also appear that the US Government is behind the strike team, also called Alpha Team.

Alpha Team are “four willfully reckless and dangerously arrogant guys”. Even though they have some of the most epic, hardcore voice actors in modern times in Stephanie Beatriz and Paget Brewster, the main characters are all “dangerously arrogant guys.”

Above you’ll get a peek at the show in a trailer for said show as posted on February 11, 2021. This show is not in any direct way connected to the inevitable Community movie which we’ve all been waiting for for the past several million years.

Alpha Betas will premiere on a YouTube channel in March of 2021. It does not currently appear that the show will appear anywhere else beyond said YouTube Channel, unfortunately. You’ll need to drop in on said YouTube channel on March 13, 2021 to see the first episode. One can safely assume that this show will go beyond a single episode given the star power in the first release alone – Rick and Morty style.