All the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour “bonus event” items for March

Today we’re taking a peek at the event that’ll make up for the event that took place last month – the end of the Kanto Tour. This new event will take place starting on March 5th, 2021, and it’ll last for a WHOLE MONTH. It’s not so much of an “event” as we’ve gotten used to in Pokemon GO as it is a bit of Event-Exlusive Timed Research, complete with a BUNCH of items you’re more than likely going to want to attain.

The Pokemon GO Kanto Tour event-exclusive timed research includes a whole bag full of items for the Pokemon GO elite. That includes a Lucky Egg, one Super Incubator (!), a Poffin Berry (likely more than one, but we’ll see), and a Star Piece. Also on the list: a lure module and three Silver Pinap Berries.

This event’s research bonuses also include a single Elite Fast TM, Elite Charged TM, Charged TM, and Fast TM. You’ll find a set of 30x Ultra Balls and a cool 100x Mew Candy will be included with this timed research, too – since you have a Mew already, right? A Mew, Pokemon 151, the Pokemon you’ve always wanted and only just caught this year?

This month will also deliver a free bundle in the in-game shop that includes 3x Remote Raid Passes. It’s not yet clear when that’ll launch, but it’ll likely be within the first week.

The event starts on March 5, 2021, at 10AM local time. This event will last all the way to Monday, April 5, 2021. It’ll also end at 10AM local time, no matter where you live. Between these dates there’ll be a bunch of other events and happenings and bonuses for Pokemon GO, but this one’s running the whole month long. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on what we’re seeing here in March of 2021 in the most mobile Pokemon game of all!