Alienware Area-51m R2 is Dell’s new highest-end gaming laptop

The Dell-made Alienware Area-51m R2 revealed today, May 13, 2020, is Dell’s highest-end gaming laptop. This machine works with an Intel 10th Gen Core S-series processors, and a choice between NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super graphics cards or AMD Radeon graphics. These laptops include “updated internal cooling technology” as well as 4K UHD display panels – all in a neat package that’ll cost users three thousand dollars right out the gate.

Display options are all inside a 17.3-inch panel. Three options are 1920 x 1080 pixel panels, two of those have a 144Hz image refresh rate. All of the options come with Tobii Eyetracking technology. See if you can spot the differences – and note that only ONE of these has NVIDIA G-SYNC technology inside… and it’s not the highest-end option!

– 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 9ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

– 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 9ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut with NVIDIA-GSYNC technology + Tobii Eyetracking technology

– 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

– 17.3″ UHD (3840 x 2160) 60Hz 25ms 500-nits 100% Adobe RGB color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

Processor options all center on the 10th gen Intel Core collection, either i7 or i9. The least of these is the Intel Core i7 10700, and the most extravagant is teh i9 10900K. That’ll cost you a pretty penny, to be sure.

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 10700 (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz w/Turbo Boost Max 3.0)

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 10700K (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz w/Turbo Boost Max 3.0)

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 10900 (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 2.8GHz to 5.2GHz w/Thermal Velocity Boost)

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 10900K (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz w/Thermal Velocity Boost)

Options for graphics are in the AMD and NVIDIA camps, with mostly NVIDIA options here at first reveal. The least of these is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, while the most powerful is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER!

– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

– AMD Radeon RX 5700M 8GB GDDR6

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

Memory options go anywhere from 8GB to 64GB dual channel DDR4 (with all options lower than 64GB able to expand to 64GB later if you wish). These machines also have the ability to run with either 16GB or 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP memory at 3200MHz.

Around the edges of this machine are the following ports:

(1x) Power/DC-in Jack

(1x) RJ-45 Killer Ethernet E3000 10/100/1000Mbps/2.5Gbps Port

(2x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port

(1x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with Powershare Technology

(1x) Push-Pull Media-Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC formats)

(1x) Thunderbolt 3 Port (USB Type-C with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2)

(1x) Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port

(1x) HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2 Output Port

(1x) Mini-Display Port 1.4 (certified) Output

(1x) Audio Out 1/8″ Ports (Compatible with inline mic headset)

(1x) Global Headset

(1x) Wedge-shaped lock slot (cable and lock sold separately)

(1x) microSD 5.1, UHS-II HD312 Card Reader

The Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop has a release date of June 9, 2020. At that time, the starting price will be $3,049.99 USD. All versions roll with a stereo speaker design with a “wedge-shaped lock slot”. All work with Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling technology and Magnesium Alloy exterior shell, with copper alloy thermal components inside.

There’ll be two major color options. One is called Lunar Light, the other’s called Dark Side of the Moon, and both come with a “High Endurance Clear Coat” for scratch protection. Does this look like something you’ll be all about, or are you the sort of highest-end gamer that prefers to put your own machine together, and that machine is always massive?