Akai Professional MPC Studio takes tactile music control up a notch

A new music production system by the name of MPC Studio was revealed this week by Akai Professional. This device works with new MPC2 Desktop Software DAW for both PC and Mac computers and rolls with 16 “full-size” pressure and velocity sensitive pads. Each of these pads works with RGB backlighting and aftertouch tech. This device will be made available starting today – straight from the makers of said hardware.

MPC Studio is the latest piece of the full MPC collection of audio devices. This creative tool works with MPC2 Desktop Software DAW so the user will have a full music creation and control system right out the gate. This software includes a Vocal Effects Suite, a set of MPC Plugin Instruments, and more than a hundred AIR Music Tech-made plugins.

The MPC Studio system works with a color LCD Screen for what the creators call “vibrant feedback.” You’ll find an assignable Touch Strip for more “dynamic expression.” But the main attraction here is the 16 velocity sensitive RGB MPC pads with aftertouch. Each individual pad is its own uniquely controller-friendly point of audio control.

This music maker and controller has a MIDI in port and a MINI out port, and USB Type-D port. According to Akai Professional, this is the new “most compact MPC ever designed.” Below you’ll see a bit of an overview on this piece of powerful music tech, with more details on the ways in which you can control your beats with ease.

The MPC Studio from Akai Professional will be released to akaipro.com starting today. The price for the MPC Studio will be approximately $269 USD. Take a peek at the Akai Professional website for more information on the full range of Akai Professional products and software. They’ve got more buttons and beatmakers than you could ever possibly need.