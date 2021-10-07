Adobe Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2022 price and release dates revealed

Chris Burns - Oct 7, 2021, 11:47am CDT
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 were revealed today with Adobe Sensei AI-powered features aplenty. Many of the features we took a look at in preview mode throughout the year are now ready to roll for both pieces of software, including instant transformation of photos into “art”, moving elements in photos-turned-MP4 videos, photo warp, and pet photo adjustments.

New Guided Edits available in Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 include Pet Edits – detailing like fur, fix pet-eye, remove collars, and more. There’s a new Extend Photo Background system with Content-Aware Fill tech, and a new “adjust shadows and highlights in videos” system.

Both of these new 2022 versions of Elements include automatic software updates and a “refreshed look and feel.” There are new sliders for simple video compression, a new ability to export moving photos as MP4s, and Organizer support for GIFs.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 has auto-reframe with Adobe Sensei tech, too. This system automatically selects the best point at which a video can be re-framed, according to your pre-selected aspect ratio. This feature “keeps the most important part of the action in the frame.”

Above you’ll see more information about the Adobe Photoshop Elements “Perfect Pet” – Guided Edit. Below you’ll see a run-down of all the new features available in both versions of Elements 2022.

The new Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 will cost a new user approximately $99.99 USD. If you already own an older version of Adobe Photoshop Elements, you’ll have an upgrade cost of around $79.99 USD. The new Premiere Elements 2022 will cost $99.99 USD, or $79.99 for an upgrade. Both Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 together at once will cost $149.99, or $119.99 for an upgrade.

As noted by the Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 page at Adobe, both pieces of software are available for purchase right now. The release date is today!


