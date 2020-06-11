Adobe Photoshop Camera app released for phone photo magic

This morning Adobe released the Adobe Photoshop Camera app for both iOS and Android. This app utilizes the most advanced in lenses and filters for the smartphones on which it functions – before a photo is captured. This system is made for sharing – users can utilize lenses and effects in-view, live, or after-the-fact.

Adobe Photoshop Camera represents a radical utilization of artificial intelligence. Using information gleaned from millions of images fed into Adobe’s machine learning brain, Adobe Photoshop Camera can detect – or at least make a very good educated guess – at what you’re attempting to photograph. It uses what it knows to assist in placing effects in places that make sense, and adjust colors as best fit the scene.

The easiest way to explain the AI bit is in a photo of mountains. If you’re using any one of several “Skies” effects in Adobe Photoshop Camera, you can potentially change what you see behind the mountains. What was a photo of your favorite local landscape in mid-day can become a midnight scene with an alien planet in the background – it’s wild.

Per Adobe, “Photoshop Camera is packed with amazing AI-powered features that help you create gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots, and more.” It’s like the best bits of apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger’s camera all jammed into one app, from Adobe, for either iOS (for iPhone) or Android.

Above all, at launch, the Adobe Photoshop Camera app is interesting. It’s worth a tap and a download. This app and its use is entirely free – for now. There’s a possibility that you’ll find lenses and effects available for purchase after a while, but here at the beginning you can download the app and use it for free.

UPDATE: This app’s editing system works before OR after the photo is captured. For example “Quick Fixes.” “Quick fixes like portrait relighting and distortion removal mean you can post images that look like you spent way more time on them than you did,” said an Adobe representative. If what we’ve experienced with Adobe’s earlier Photoshop apps remains true, this app should be the ideal mix of useful and entertaining.