Acer Predator NX and NV monitors get monstrous, G-Sync, and eye-safe

The Acer Predator gaming monitor lineup expanded this week with some eye-safe features and super-smooth visuals. The Predator XB273U NX works with a 27-inch WQHD panel with 275Hz refresh rate (overclocked), and NVIDIA G-Sync, while the Predator XB323QK NV sports a 31.5-inch NVIDIA G-Sync compatible panel with 144Hz image refresh rate. The third monitor revealed this week, Nitro XV282K KV, was aimed specifically at the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, complete with 120Hz variable refresh rate right out the gate.

The Acer Predator XB273U NX is a 27-inch monitor with WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixel) resolution and an overclocked refresh rate of 275Hz! This monitor also delivers up to a 0.5 ms response time (G to G) right out the gate.

The NX works with Acer Agile-Splendor IPS technology for the widest of viewing angles, as well as the newly launched NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. This system measures the time it takes between a mouse click and the resulting pixel result on the screen. That’ll be interesting to measure given the NVIDIA G-Sync tech built in to this panel.

The Acer Predator XB323QK NV works with a 31.5-inch 4K display with NVIDIA G-Sync capabilities. This monitor has 144Hz image refresh rate and DCI-P3 90% Wide Color Gamut, as well as Acer’s own Agile Splendor IPS tech and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. This is one of two monitors revealed by Acer today to come with official TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification – the other is the Nitro XV282K KV.

The Nitro XV282K KV monitor was made specifically to tend to the needs of the new Sony PlayStation 5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X gamer. This monitor has a 4K UHD (3849 x 2160 pixel) IPS panel and a full collection of Acer VisionCare 3.0 capabilities. Learn more about this monitor in our full feature.

The Acer Predator XB273U NX will be released in North America and EMEA in May, and China in March. You’ll be able to purchase this monitor for approximately $1,100 USD, 1,180 Euro, or RMB 7,999.

The Acer Predator XB323QK NV will be available in May of 2021 in North America and EMEA, and in China in March. This monitor will be made available for a price of approximately $1,200 USD or 1,200 Euro – and 8,999 RMB in China.