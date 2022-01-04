Acer Predator gaming laptops get hero-grade redesigns and RTX GPU innards

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300, and the wide-ranging Nitro 5 series laptops were revealed at CES 2022 this week. These machines all roll with the newest in new top-tier gaming gear, including AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA processing power under their hoods, as well as high refresh rate displays and a wide variety of options for included specifications.

The Acer Nitro 5 series (of which iteration of which is shown above) is a newly redesigned collection of gaming laptops made to be “affordable” at their most base configuration. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with two main lines of display – one 15.6-inch, the other 17.3-inch. These machines work with new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs, and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

Pricing for the Acer Nitro 5 starts at around $1050 USD. That’s for a version that has an Intel processor, and 15.6-inch display, and it’ll be released in March of 2022. The most extravagant version of this laptop has a starting configuration with AMD processing power and a 17.3-inch display starting at around $1150 USD, with availability starting in the USA in May of 2022.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE has a 16-inch display with 2560×1600 pixel resolution and support for 240Hz refresh. This machine sports a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (up to i9) and up to 32GB onboard memory. Graphics include NVIDIS GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, and the design of this machine should be very, very familiar.

With Acer Predator Helios 300, the company offers a wide array of options in screen size and included features. NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPUs are included, with GTX X:Ultra audio, 2x M.2 SSD slot in RAID O for storage, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed. These machines have small bezels and big IPS displays, from the 15.6-inch FHD version with 165Hz refresh to the the 17.3-inch QHD version with 165Hz refresh.

Prices for the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE start at around $2300 USD and availability in the USA starts in March. You’ll find the 15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 available in North America in May for a starting price at around $1650. The 17.3-inch version of that same machine will have a starting price of around $1750 USD and availability starting in March.