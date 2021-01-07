Acer Nitro XV282K KV 4K UHD Monitor made to support Xbox Series X and PS5

Support for the next generation in Sony and Microsoft-made gaming consoles appeared at the hands of Acer this week with a new Nitro monitor. This Acer Nitro XV282K KV 4K UHD Monitor is 28-inches large with 3K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution and IPS LCD technology. If you’re looking for the most high-end experience in a 28-inch monitor for the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, this might well be it.

In the mix with the Acer Nitro XV282K KV is AMD FreeSync Premium tech for ultra-responsive imagery with a 1ms response time. This gaming monitor works with 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

You’ll also get 144Hz image refresh rate right out the gate, as well as HDMI 2.1 connectivity. With HDMI 2.1 and the compatible HDMI cord in the box, you’ll find 4K UHD 120Hz refresh with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). This monitor also works with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification so you’ll be able to play games for hours on end without destroying your vision.

The Acer Nitro XV282K KV monitor features Acer HDR 400 and liquid crystal IPS technology as well as a collection of features that aim to reduce eye strain. Acer VisionCare 3.0 with this monitor includes LightSense, ColorSense, ProxiSense, and BluelightShield Pro.

This new monitor, the Acer Nitro XV282K KV, will be made available with a release date of May of 2021 in North America and EMEA. The price of the Acer Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be approximately $900 USD in the USA, and EUR 950. You’ll also find this monitor appearing in China in February of 2021 starting at RMB 6,999.

This is one of three new monitors revealed by Acer this week – and the only one aimed specifically at the newest gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft. There’s absolutely no reason why you wouldn’t be able to use this monitor for activities other than the Xbox Series X and/or the PlayStation 5, but users of those particular gaming consoles are the primary aim for this piece of hardware.