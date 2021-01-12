Acer gaming notebooks gain NVIDIA RTX 3000, Radeon RX graphics

Today Acer revealed the notebooks that’d be getting RTX 3000 GPU power under their hood for 2021. The Acer Predator Helios 300 will be available with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 240Hz display. The Acer Nitro 5 will be made available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The Acer Aspire 5 and 7 also got a refresh with new AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors and NVIDIA or AMD graphics, while the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE works with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

AMD-based models

The Acer Aspire 5 will be rolling with a new AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor and AMD Radeon RX graphics. This notebook will be released in North America starting in March of 2021 for a price of approximately $550 USD. Below you’ll see the Acer Aspire 5, followed by the Acer Aspire 7.

The Acer Aspire 7 line will be given AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. This latest iteration of the Acer Aspire 7 will be available for a price of approximately $750 USD and released in North America in the month of March, 2021.

The Acer Nitro 5 is the only one of the bunch with updated Intel and AMD-based models. The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in one of a set of new editions with AMD Ryzen 7 5000 H Series mobile processors. This device will be available with an up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and either a full HD display with 360Hz refresh rate or a quad HD display with 165Hz refresh rate. The AMD version of the Acer Nitro 5 will be released in North America in February of 2021 for an expected starting price of around $750 USD.

The Acer Nitro 5 is shown immediately above and at the head of this article. Model aesthetics and features may vary.

Intel-based models

The Intel version of the Acer Nitro 5 line works with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors. This device works with a 144Hz display with 300-nit brightness and what Acer suggests is a 3ms response time. This device’s availability and pricing have not yet been made available.

The Predator Helios 300 was given a refresh release with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 240Hz display. This model will be available (with this newest GPU) in North America starting in February of 2021. The Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3080 GPU will have an expected starting price of around $1,250 USD. Above you’ll see the Predator Helios 300, below you’ll see the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE will be released with an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (H35-series Special Edition). It’ll also have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU in a “clean and Spartan-like all-metal chassis.” This notebook has a 14-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE will be released in North America in February of 2021 for an expected starting price of around $1400 USD.