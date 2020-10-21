Acer ConceptD 7, 7 Pro stay classy while 300 desktop gets RTX 3070

The Acer ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks joined the Concept D 300 desktop this morning for a big creative reveal. These machines are part of the “creator” aimed line of Acer products, designed to look good and provide processing power aplenty. Because they’re so high-end, they carry price tags the likes of which you won’t really see elsewhere in the Acer product lineup revealed today.

The Acer ConceptD 7 and the Acer ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks were given a few new features in addition to their updated industrial design. Both notebooks will be made available with new 10th Gen Intel Core processors as well as a new “Vortex Flow” thermal system.

The Acer ConceptD 7 (late 2020) had an announced release date of December 2020 in North America and Canada. Acer ConceptD 7 (late 2020) prices started at approximately $3300 USD in the USA, and around $4450 CAD in Canada. The ConceptD 7 revealed today came with product code CN715-72G. The Pro version had code CN715-72P.

The Acer ConceptD 7 Pro was announced with a very similar release date range – inside December 2020. The starting price for the Acer ConceptD 7 Pro was announced as approximately $3500 USD in the USA, with a Canada price of around $4700 CAD.

The more massive update to the ConceptD collection was the Acer ConceptD 300 desktop (date TBD). The desktop was given a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and announced with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU. This desktop machine rolls with 64GB DDR4 2666 MHz memory and has a bit of room for optional upgrades.

The ConceptD 300 desktop revealed today had a product ID CT300-51A. This device has options from Acer for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU as well as NVIDIA Quadro P2200. This desktop comes loaded with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 1 PCIe x16 slot, one M.2 slot for SSD, and one M.2 slot for WLAN.

Pricing for the Acer ConceptD 300 desktop was TBD at press time. As was the release date for the desktop – not yet revealed by Acer in an official capacity.