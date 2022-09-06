Today's Wordle Answer #445 - September 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

It took us six guesses to figure out today's Wordle answer — it's the first nail-biting attempt we've had in a while, and it's a little rattling that we almost lost our impeccable streak. Because we want you to do much better, here are some hints for solving today's Wordle puzzle. We'll reveal the solution word upfront in the second section, so you can skip down if you prefer. Also, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.

Today's word is an adjective that describes being suspicious of or guarded around someone or something. It has only one vowel, "E," which is repeated consecutively as the second and third letters of the word. The first letter is "L," and the last "Y." Also, the word you're looking for is often paired with the preposition "of." If these hints have helped you solve the puzzle, kudos to you! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the following image.