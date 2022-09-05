Today's Wordle Answer #444 - September 6, 2022 Solution And Hints

We started this week in Wordle with a whoop, literally — that was yesterday's solution word. It was a whoop we had to work for, but it was worth it. Today's puzzle is a fresh challenge, and we want to make sure you crack the code in time to preserve your streak, so here are some hints and tips to help you do that. If you don't mind the spoiler upfront, skip on down to the second section, where we reveal the solution word.

Today's word isn't unusual, but the letter combination isn't the most straightforward. There are two consecutive vowels — "A" and "U" — in the second and third letter positions, and there's a repeated consonant, "T," as the first and last letter of the word. The word means to mock or sarcastically jeer at someone or something. Spoiler alert: the solution comes next, so you might want to cease scrolling if you don't want to feel like you were spoon-fed the answer.